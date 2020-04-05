Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees

by: CNN

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA (CNN) — Walgreens plans to provide face covers for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect employees from coronavirus.

The pharmacy chain says it is also testing employees for fevers. And like other businesses, the company is installing plexi-glass shields to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens’ President Richard Ashworth says it’s an unprecedented time of need in the country and that the company is “committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

Walgreens has also changed its hours to allow extra time for deep cleanings.

