Walgreens says Seminole store employee tested positive for COVID-19

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Walgreens employee in Seminole has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Walgreens, the individual has not been in the store on Park Boulevard and U.S. 19 since March 12.

In a statement Walgreens said:

In accordance with our established protocols and CDC guidance, we took immediate action to temporarily close the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises. We promptly notified and followed the guidance from the public health department.

We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined. The store is expected to reopen tomorrow and patients can visit the nearby Walgreens located at 10121 Seminole Blvd for their prescription needs. Customers with questions can contact the health department to learn more.

Walgreens Media Relations