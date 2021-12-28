Walgreens says COVID-19 testing appointment scheduler back online after outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walgreens says its website is functional after a temporary outage of some of its applications, including its appointment scheduler for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
8 On Your Side received reports from viewers unable to access the scheduler, who were placed in a virtual waiting room on the company’s website.
Walgreens provided the following statement to 8 On Your Side:
…we experienced temporary outages of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. The issues have been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience. As the nation experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the holidays, we are seeing unprecedented demand for COVID-related testing and vaccine services and products. We remain committed to offering convenient access, which is critical to helping protect our communities.Fraser Engerman, Senior Director, External Relations of Walgreen Co.