Walgreens says COVID-19 testing appointment scheduler back online after outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walgreens says its website is functional after a temporary outage of some of its applications, including its appointment scheduler for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

8 On Your Side received reports from viewers unable to access the scheduler, who were placed in a virtual waiting room on the company’s website.

Walgreens provided the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

…we experienced temporary outages of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. The issues have been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience. As the nation experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the holidays, we are seeing unprecedented demand for COVID-related testing and vaccine services and products.  We remain committed to offering convenient access, which is critical to helping protect our communities.

Fraser Engerman, Senior Director, External Relations of Walgreen Co.

