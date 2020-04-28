Walgreens, CVS plan to expand COVID-19 drive-thru testing

TAMPA (WFLA) – Drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens are expanding free coronavirus testing services.

Walgreens says it will provide the tests in 49 states plus Puerto Rico saying it’s working with government and health leaders to focus on underserved communities.

Walgreens says the goal is to test 50,000 people a day.

CVS says it will offer drive-through testing at up to a thousand locations soon.

It hopes to test 1.5 million people a month.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: