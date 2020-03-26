Waffle House closes 418 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Waffle House announced Wednesday that it will be closing nearly 60 more restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.
The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 418 locations.
As of now only 1,574 are slated to remain open as of Wednesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.
Visit Waffle House’s website for specific restaurant details.
