Waffle House closes 418 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. The eating establishment is open 24/7 everyday. There are 1,500 Waffle Houses spread across 25 states, as far west as Arizona and as far north as Illinois, but the chain is still rooted deeply in the South and retains […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Waffle House announced Wednesday that it will be closing nearly 60 more restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 418 locations.

As of now only 1,574 are slated to remain open as of Wednesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.

Visit Waffle House’s website for specific restaurant details.

