Virginia residents get saline shot instead of COVID-19 vaccine by mistake

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (NBC) – Some people near Richmond, Virginia didn’t get exactly what they expected when they went to get their COVID-19 shot at a grocery store this week.

A handful of people went to a Kroger Pharmacy and got a shot but it didn’t contain the anti coronavirus medicine they were expecting.

They got shots of simple saline solution, turns out Kroger realized the mistake and started calling them all to come back to the store to get the real shot.

Kroger released a statement saying, “It was an honest mistake.”

Kroger didn’t say exactly how many people were impacted by this mix-up just that it was a small number of people.