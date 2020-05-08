Viral conspiracy videos spreading coronavirus misinformation in midst of pandemic

(WFLA/CNN) – New concerns surfaced this week over the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus as a conspiracy theory video racked up millions of views.

You may have seen friends and family members sharing the video – called “Plandemic” – this week. It had millions of views by the time Facebook and YouTube took it down.

“I’ve not seen a video of this type gain this kind of viral traction so quickly,” said Alan Duke, editor in chief of Lead Stories.

Facebook said it pulled the video because it claimed wearing masks could make people sick.

“If someone’s spreading something that puts people at imminent risk of physical harm, then we take that down,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

YouTube said it removed the video because it included “medically unsubstantiated diagnostic advice for COVID-19.”

But even after the companies said Thursday they would remove the video, copies of it still circulated.

Online fact-checkers like Duke, whose company works with Facebook, says COVID-19 misinformation is spreading almost as fast as the virus itself.

“You’re absolutely right about a lie traveling faster because people want to believe these things and it fits their, their beliefs, the bubble that they’re in,” Duke said in an interview with CNN. “And so then they want to share it with their friends, like they’ve got some inside knowledge.”

But why are people pushing misinformation like this in the first place?

“So some people push misinformation to make money so it’s to sell a health supplement. Some people do this to push a specific political agenda. Some people do this because they just want to see if they can get away with it, but a lot of misinformation is around people’s existing world view,” First Draft’s Director and Disinformation Expert Claire Wardle said. “So if you already don’t trust vaccines, you want other people to take on your beliefs cause it makes you feel better.”

The COVID-19 conspiracy theories circulating online have targeted not just Dr. Anthony Fauci but philanthropist Bill Gates as well. And as social media struggles to keep up with the misinformation, it’s more important than ever to think before you share.

“If it makes you angry, if it makes you scared, if it makes you smug, that makes you want to go out and buy something immediately, that emotional impulse means there’s probably something about that information that makes it very difficult for you to be critical,” Wardle said.

