Videographer documents battle with COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Utah videographer is now the subject of his latest project after recovering from the coronavirus.

Matt Newey first felt ill after returning from a mid-March ski trip in Colorado with friends.

“We were in a group message and messaging each other and some asked ‘is anyone else feeling weird and sluggish today?” he said.





Days later, Newey went to the doctor hoping he had the flu but a test would confirm, the 23-year-old had COVID-19.

“I was the 78th confirmed case in Utah,” Newey told WFLA.com.

Despite Newey’s diagnosis, he decided to grab his camera and start recording his symptoms.

“My body was just trying to find any creative way to fight this thing off, it was like a rollercoaster. It has a bunch of highs and lows. The moment you think you are getting better, you are completely wrong,” he said.

Newey was able to document his body aches, hives, shortness of breath, dry cough and restlessness all on camera. Newey even was able to capture his loss of taste and smell.

“I had this really bad headache, and the doctor told me it was due to brain inflammation. That damaged me neurologically, I lost my sense of taste and smell,” said Newey.

After a well-documented eight day battle with COVID-19, Newey has recovered from the virus and is sharing his experience and a message with is peers.

“By using my talents with videography to basically document all this and share it with the world in hopes of showing what it’s like to have the virus instead of people going through it themselves,” said Newey.

“A lot of friends my age, young adults, it’s hard for them to grasp the seriousness of this because there aren’t many young adults getting affected by this.”

Newey tells WFLA.com he is also using his victory over the coronavirus to help others by running errands for those who are considered high risk and can’t leave their homes.

Newey is also donating convalescent plasma, which can be transfused to critically ill patients with coroanvirus. The antibodies present in the plasma may help patients fight the COVID-19 infection.

“I feel like I’m Superman with these antibodies, it’s given me a wonderful opportunity to go back and serve those who helped me through this virus,” said Newey.

To learn more about Newey and his battel with COVID-19 or to view his work, visit his Instagram or YouTube pages.

