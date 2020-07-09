LIVE NOW /
VIDEO: Woman chucks boxes of shoes at store worker after being asked to wear face mask

by: Nexstar Media Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at an Oklahoma City store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.

Video shows the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store. However, the woman left her wallet behind.

Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.

