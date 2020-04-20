VIDEO: Kangaroo hops through empty streets in Australia

(EBU/APTN/NBC)—Wild animals are being spotted in cities around the world, increasingliny reclaiming deserted urban areas while over 4.5 billion people are under lockdown to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

In Australia, a kangaroo was seen strolling through the streets of Adelaide on Sunday.

Australian authorities have put strict “social distancing” measures in place and closed its borders last month to slow the spread of the virus in the country.

However, the prime minister has warned the lockdown could be extended for another year, in stark contrast with shorter extensions announced by European leaders in the past week.

Meanwhile in Northern Italy, a bear was spotted last week wandering in the streets of Molveno, probably looking for food.

According to the owner of a local hotel, animals have wandered in the past years into the town to look for food, but sporadically. But she said this was now a recurrent sight.

Since the lockdown started, she has spotted several deer, foxes and roe deer, especially at night when she walks out her dog.

