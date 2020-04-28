Vice President Pence disregards face mask policy at Mayo Clinic

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN NEWSOURCE) – Vice President Mike Pence disregarded the safety policy when he visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Pence was not wearing a face mask during his tour of the clinic on Tuesday.

The Vice President met a recovered COVID-19 patient, who is now donating his plasma.

Reporters at the hospital said everybody but Pence had their faces covered.

The Mayo clinic’s policy requires wearing a mask, which is based on White House guidelines but President Trump said those guidelines are not mandatory.

The vice president’s office did not respond immediately to questions about the lack of mask.

