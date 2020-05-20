Vice President Pence delivers PPE to Orlando nursing home

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Vice President Mike Pence delivered more personal protective equipment to a nursing home in Orlando on Wednesday.

The vice president personally thanked the staff at Westminister Baldwin Park, which hasn’t had any reported coronavirus cases.

Vice President Pence and Governor Ron DeSantis waved to residents and staff from outside the building.

Others stood on the balcony just to get a glimpse of the vice president.

Pence said 8,000 inspectors have visited nursing homes across the country to ensure they are meeting health standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are going to continue to make sure that people that are caring for the most vulnerable, today, tomorrow and everyday in the future have the resources and the support that they need,” Pence said.

The vice president said more PPE will be delivered to 15,400 nursing homes across the country.

