Vending machines for COVID-19 self-tests rollout at California airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Travelers will now be able to buy COVID-19 tests out of a contactless vending machine if they make their way through the Oakland International Airport.

The vending machines are located in both terminals with tests costing between $130 and $150.

Travelers return a saliva sample via the mail and receive the results on their phone.

Tampa International Airport became the first airport in the United States to offer pre-flight COVID testing in the airport’s terminal.

“As one of the first airports to offer on-site rapid COVID testing, we are now providing even more testing options for travelers,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Aviation Director. “We still urge travelers to make sure they are current on any quarantines and regulations at their destinations.”

The tests are not a replacement for those traveling to Hawaii, which has set up its own pre-travel testing program and must be followed to board a flight to the island. Requirements for that program can be found here.

