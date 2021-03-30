Vaccine site for veterans and their families opens at Yuengling Center on Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a new place for veterans and their families to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Tampa.

The vaccine site next to the James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital has moved to the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida. The site will begin vaccinating veterans and their families by appointment only on Tuesday.

The previous location was in a cramped space. The new site has several large tents and plenty of space for cars to weave through the parking lot.

The Tampa VA said it has vaccinated tens of thousands of veterans and employees since December. Now their families can get vaccinated as well thanks to a partnership with USF, the VA hospital, and the Hillsborough County Health Department.

To be eligible, those getting the vaccine must meet the state requirements and belong to one of these categories.

  • Veterans who are not enrolled in or eligible for VA health care
  • Family members of VA patients
  • Family members of veterans not enrolled in or eligible for VA health care
  • Family members of VA staff

Registration information is available on this website.

>> Follow Marco Villarreal on Facebook

>> Follow Marco Villarreal on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss