Vaccine rollout off to slow start nationwide as winter COVID-19 surge continues in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A public health expert is warning more needs to be done right now to slow the spread of COVID-19 with widespread vaccine distribution still months away, reports the process is off to a slow start nationwide and a record high positivity rate in Florida.

“The effort to get 20 million people vaccinated by the end of the year is probably not going to make it because of logistics,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy and Practice at the USF Morsani College of Medicine.

An NBC News analysis found the Trump administration’s distribution program would take almost 10 years to vaccinate enough Americans to get the pandemic under control. To reach the goal of 80 percent of the U.S. population receiving shots by late June, more than 3 million people would have to be vaccinated per day.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Affairs tweeted Tuesday that Operation Warp Speed has allocated 19.88 million doses for delivery “getting us to the goal of having enough doses available by the end of the year for 20 million Americans.”

Only about 2 million people have received their first shot in the last two weeks, according to the NBC News review of state and federal data.

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 146,000 people in the state have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Nearly 34,000 of them live in Tampa Bay.

Dr. Wolfson explained to 8 On Your Side the difficulty of distributing the first two versions of the vaccine to be granted FDA emergency use authorization.

“With Pfizer and Moderna, the restrictions on the temperature and shipping and management have reduced the production and distribution capabilities,” he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release Tuesday night that the state is preparing to receive 127,000 Moderna vaccine doses this week for county health departments and 54 hospitals that have not already received a shipment.

“The health care providers are so critical they have to be among the first,” Wolfson said.

Next in line after hospitals and long term care facility residents & staff are Florida’s seniors 65 and older, according to the executive order the governor signed last week.

"We have to overcome a huge trust issue in this state and this country."



— Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) December 30, 2020

As Florida reported a positivity rate for new cases of nearly 23% on Tuesday, Dr. Wolfson said elected officials should not just be focused showing constituents the vaccine is safe.

“The modeling behavior is not just getting the shot,” he said. “It’s wearing the damn mask, it’s socially distancing and it’s telling people to do the same thing.”

Dr. Wolfson said he worries the winter COVID-19 will only get worse.

“That’s the greatest fear we have,” Dr. Wolfson said, “and it’s not just the deaths and the sickness, it’s the strain on the health care system and the burning out of our health care providers and them getting sick as well.”

Nearly 6,300 people are currently hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The peak so far during the pandemic was greater than 9,000 hospitalizations during the summer surge.