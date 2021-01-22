Vaccine registration to open this weekend for seniors in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Saturday, Floridians 65 and over can book an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine in Pinellas County.

Health officials said the county received another vaccine shipment, and plans to administer 8,000 doses at four area clinics early next week. Appointments are mandatory for the first two doses, and anyone without one will be turned away.

Those 65 and over can make an appointment through patientportalfl.com. Users can create an account at anytime, but slots for appointments won’t appear online until 10 a.m. Saturday. They’re expected to fill quickly.

There is also a call center for those without access to the Internet. Operators will be available to take questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (844) 770-8548.

Florida now requires anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine to prove they live in the state. Those without a valid Florida ID will need to bring documents with proof of residential address, such as a utility bill or rental agreement. Part-time residents are being asked to provide part-time

rental agreement.