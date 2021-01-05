LIVE NOW /
Vaccine Q&A: Ask your questions about Florida’s coronavirus vaccination rollout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians continue to experience widespread issues signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine, 8 On Your Side is committed to getting you answers.

WFLA Now’s J.B. Biunno will be joined by 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi Tuesday evening for a live Q&A on the vaccine rollout in Tampa Bay. The interactive chat will begin at 5:05 p.m. on WFLA Now. The Q&A will also be broadcast to WFLA’s Facebook Page, WFLA.com and the WFLA app.

Questions submitted with #HeyJB or #HeyMahsa in the WFLA Facebook Live comment section will be answered live on the stream by our team.

Are you having trouble signing up to get a coronavirus vaccine in the Tampa Bay area?
Fill out our 8 On Your Side form to report the problems you’re having.

In the meantime, check out WFLA’s county-by-county breakdown on the vaccine distribution process across Tampa Bay.

