Vaccines offered before funeral for St. Pete officer who died of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Friends, family and colleagues on Tuesday will say goodbye to St. Petersburg police officer who died of COVID-19 last week.

“We’re usually the ones providing the comfort, and now we’re the ones suffering from the tragedy of a loss,” said Sergeant Michael Shade.

Picture provided by St. Petersburg Police.

Officer Michael Weiskopf will be laid to rest at The Coliseum, 535 4th Avenue North, at 1 p.m.

His widow said her husband was not vaccinated and she wants to do what she can to encourage others to get the vaccine. The Health Department has set up a clinic where people can get vaccinated in the parking lot outside of The Coliseum. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your family and coworkers, but you need to get vaccinated,” said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Weiskopf joined the police department almost 20 years ago. Most days, he was first to arrive at work in the Traffic Crash Investigation Unit, his colleagues said.

Sgt. Shade said he remembers his colleague and friend, as someone who cared.

“Mike was a person who would give you the shirt off his back,” he sad.

Weiskopf was one of three Tampa Bay law enforcement officers to die in a week from COVID-19.

Last week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Douglas Clark, 67. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christopher Broadhead died following a weeks-long battle with the virus. The agency hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic after the services, at his family’s request.

The indoor service for Weiskopf is closed to the general public due to COVID-19 concerns, but everyone is welcome to the Law Enforcement Honors outside which will start around 2 p.m.





