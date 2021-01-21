Vaccine appointments in Manatee County: Here’s what you need to know

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Older adults wanting to get vaccinated in Manatee County will have to play the waiting game a little longer.

The county won’t be ready to schedule vaccination appointments until more doses become available, county officials said Thursday. No first-dose vaccine appointments are being made this week.

The county plans to put 3,000 shots into arms between Thursday and Friday. Officials said 600 doses will go to health care workers, while 2,400 will be given to older adults who have already made appointments. The shots are being administered at Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road in Bradenton from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The vaccines will be given to health care workers and older adults ages 65 and over, as long as they are a Florida resident. People will be reminded to show proof of residency on the day of their appointment. They should bring:

A valid Florida driver’s license

A utility, cable or power bill in the resident’s name with a Florida address

A part-time rental agreement

Those ages 65 and older are asked to sign up for a standby pool. Once they’re added to the pool, they will be chosen at random, and an operator will call them to set up an appointment. An estimated 143,000 people have already signed up.

To join the county’s standby pool, register online at vax.mymanatee.org. For more information, visit mymanatee.org/vaccine.