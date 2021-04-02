Vaccinated people can get a free burger at this Tampa restaurant

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have you had your shot already?

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is offering anyone with proof of a COVID-19 vaccine one of the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free.

On Wednesday, April 7, guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and show proof of COVID-19 vaccine record to redeem the free burger.

World of Beer’s new Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”

World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa. There are 50 locations across the United States.

For a list of locations in Tampa Bay and more information on World of Beer, visit www.worldofbeer.com.