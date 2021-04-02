Vaccinated people can get a free burger at this Tampa restaurant

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have you had your shot already?

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is offering anyone with proof of a COVID-19 vaccine one of the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free.

On Wednesday, April 7, guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and show proof of COVID-19 vaccine record to redeem the free burger.

World of Beer’s new Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”

World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa. There are 50 locations across the United States.

For a list of locations in Tampa Bay and more information on World of Beer, visit www.worldofbeer.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

