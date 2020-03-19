Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah congressman Ben McAdams announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

McAdams reported he is safe and working from home under a self-quarantine.

“I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” said McAdams in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

McAdams said after returning from Washington, D.C. on Saturday he developed mild cold-like symptoms that eventually worsened. On Tuesday, his doctor suggested he get tested for the virus, and Wednesday he learned he tested positive.

“I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

Read McAdams’ full statement below:

“On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home.  I have been conducting all meetings by telephone.  My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined. On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive.  I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Hillsborough COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey"

Bucs betting odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs betting odds"

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

Clearwater beaches closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater beaches closing"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss