UT students to hold alternative graduation ceremony, after school announces virtual commencement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of Tampa is not following the trend of some other Tampa Bay universities, and will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

The university will host the spring commencement ceremonies as a virtual experience, citing continued uncertainties of COVID-19 and UT’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of the community.

But some students and parents don’t like the decision.

A few UT seniors are taking matters into their own hands by planning their own in-person ceremony. They’ve created a petition, GoFundMe, as well as sent out emails to see how many students are interested. So far, they’ve got about 150 of the 1,850 graduates who like the idea of celebrating on their own.

“This is a reality, this is something people want, and we will do whatever we can to provide it to them,” Senior Jacie Steele said.

The University of South Florida announced Monday the school would return to in-person commencement ceremonies this spring. Due to coronavirus concerns, graduation ceremonies were held virtually throughout all of 2020.

“It’s so disheartening that our university couldn’t have done the same when they very easily could have and we see that from all the other high schools and universities that are making it work for their students,” Senior Allison Clark said.

A few parents are helping out as well. Right now, they’re raising money to have a socially distant ceremony at the Tampa Convention Center, and they plan to sell tickets this week. They’re in the process of looking for speakers and and sponsors.

“We are ready, we’re moving forward on this,” parent Cynthia Goodyear said. “We think they should be honored and acknowledged for all the work they’ve throughout the years.”

UT is aware of the alternative commencement event. A spokesman said in a statement, “This event is not supported nor sponsored by The University of Tampa, and it will not officially confer degrees from the University. Therefore, we are unable to ensure that this independent event will follow the University’s Spartan Shield Health Safety Plan or CDC regulations. Nor can we ensure the event will accurately represent or reflect the mission of the University.”

Seniors say after the challenging year they’ve had, they just want to end their college years on a high note.

“No matter what obstacles you always have a platform to speak up for yourself and others,” Senior Emma Stange said.

Seniors and parents hope to have the venue secured by the end of March. The ceremony would be the afternoon of May 8th. Students at UT have until Wednesday, March 24 to submit their application for graduation.