Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WAVY) — A crew member of the USNS Comfort has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NAVY officials say the person has been isolated on the ship while receiving treatment. The individual has had no contact with patients, according to officials.

The USNS Comfort left Naval Station Norfolk on March 28 to help treat non-COVID-19 patients, providing some relief for New York City’s overburdened hospitals. It arrived in New York City two days later.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump, who officially gave the go-ahead to start treating the COVID-19 patients on the ship.

The Comfort has more than 1,100 personnel on board, including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss