USF will allow spring graduates to participate in commencement ceremony in August

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has announced that spring graduates will be able to participate during summer commencement and they will host a “virtual commencement ceremony” in May.
USF says the virtual ceremonies would take place on Saturday, May 9 and would feature remarks from each USF campus student body president as well as other university leaders.
USF said in a press release that summer graduation ceremony plans are “contingent upon guidance we receive from federal, state, and local government and public health officials.”
Final ceremony times and college ceremony assignments for summer commencement will be announced soon. Students who wish to attend the August ceremonies are asked to complete this survey.
