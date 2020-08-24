USF welcomes back students for fall semester

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The University of South Florida is welcoming back students and professors today for the first day of the fall semester. This will be the first semester students will be back on campus since the university was shut down back in March due to the pandemic.

USF is welcoming back students with a hybrid learning model, offering students a combination of face-to-face learning and online classes.

Masks are required everywhere on campus and students will not have to complete an online daily symptom checker which will ask a series of COVID-19 related questions. Students must complete this before coming onto campus.

“If you are good to go you get a green check on your phone, if not it will advise you its best you stay home,” said Chair of the Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Donna Petersen.

Dr. Petersen tells 8 On Your Side the task force will be watching the first week closely to make sure students are following the new protocols that are in place for their health and safety.

“We are going to have people out and about directing students where they need to be, reminding them of what the policies are and hopefully we will have a smooth start,” added Dr. Petersen.

University of Tampa students are set to return to classes on Wednesday, Aug 26.

