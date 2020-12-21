USF Virologist: UK strain of virus potentially more contagious, vaccine should still be effective

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As public health experts warn about a potentially more contagious strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, a University of South Florida Health virologist explained to 8 On Your Side that it is common for viruses to evolve over time.

“All of these types of viruses that have RNA genomes, they’ve been mutated,” Dr. Michael Teng, who specializes in respiratory viruses and vaccines, said. “It is nothing really unusual. We know, for example, we get a different flu shot every year.”

Canada joined dozens of other countries Monday that have imposed new U.K. travel bans.

As a matter of public health, Dr. Teng said the United States should also want to stop to the mutated strain from spreading here, while there’s still more to learn about why it has spread so rapidly in the U.K.

“On the other hand, our prevalence here is a lot higher and so this new strain, unless it’s more transmissible, it would have a hard time outcompeting the strains we do have,” Dr. Teng said.

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for surgeon general eased some of the concern about the U.K. strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Sunday’s Meet the Press on NBC.

“While it seems to be more transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it,” Dr. Vivek Murthy said. “There’s no reason to believe the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus as well.”

Dr. Teng told 8 On Your Side the newer version of the novel coronavirus in the U.K. should not discourage people from receiving the recently authorized vaccines by Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna.

“We kind of know what mutations in the spike protein would render it resistant, the immunity given by the vaccine, and these are not the ones that are really gonna do that,” Dr. Teng said.

Doctors and researchers have observed variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 since its emergence in China one year ago.

“There’s no reason to believe the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus as well,” Dr. Murthy said on Meet The Press.

This strain in the U.K. is drawing more attention after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “it may be up to 70% more transmittable.”

Public health experts say this new strain in the U.K. does not change the public health guidance to wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain a physical distance from others to slow the spread of coronavirus.