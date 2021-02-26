USF training program helps exhausted nurses during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nurses struggling with the high stress and exhaustion of battling COVID-19 on the front lines are getting support.

Since the pandemic, started nurses have been in charge of admitting and taking care of patients, doing the COVID-19 testing, working long hours, and giving up weekends. And some have it harder than others.

“We’re exhausted. We’re really just exhausted,” said Nicole Boraski, a nurse that has worked at several hospitals and COVID units in the Tampa Bay area.

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and frontline healthcare workers are showing fatigue.

“It’s not only exhausting, it’s emotionally draining and you know, the nurses, it literally sucks out your soul,” said Boraski.

The USF Health College of Nursing started noticing that as amazing and great nurses are at taking care of others, they’re not very good at taking care of themselves.

“Instead of getting a break it’s been the opposite. It’s just been running, and running, and running,” said Boraski.

The College of Nursing has launched a new program called “Frontline Nursing During COVID-19: A New Paradigm.” It’s a four part, on demand webinar that helps new and seasoned nurses navigate the stress and struggles of working through this pandemic. That includes increased levels of anxiety, depression, and moral distress leading to burn out.

“What will happen when nurses are burned out, we see that their is an increased dependency on alcohol or illegal drugs. There are increased suicide risks. That’s what we want to prevent,” said Dr. Rayna Letourneau at USF Health College of Nursing.

Nurses who have taken the course say it’s exactly what they need right now.

“They’re very informative, and they cut to the chase which is exactly what nurses need. We need someone to tell it to us straight. That’s exactly what this webinar does,” said Boraski.

The webinar is free to all nurses. The College of Nursing has also started a monthly podcast talking about many of the issues healthcare workers are facing. Find out more information and register here.