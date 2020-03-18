USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – A USF staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus according to release made by University President Steve Currall.

According to the release, a staff member in the USF Counseling Center on the Tampa campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currall says the employee is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health and the CDC.

Based on information gathered by FDOH, USF says the employee had direct contact with 13 students and several employees. FDOH is providing these individuals with guidance and will be monitoring them while they continue their investigation to determine if any other USF employees had direct contact with this individual.

The employee who tested positive was on campus on Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 12. Any students who visited the counseling center on one of those two days that may be concerned, are encouraged to call USF Student Health Services with any questions at 813-974-2331.

Students who need guidance or medical assistance should contact Student Health Services:

Tampa Student Health Services (SHS100) at 813-974-2331

St. Petersburg Wellness Center (SLC 2200) at 727-873-4422

Sarasota-Manatee Counseling and Wellness Center (5805 Bay Shore Rd.) at 941-487-4254

Faculty and staff who are concerned about their health should contact Dr. Lynette Menezes in USF Health at healthglobal@usf.edu.