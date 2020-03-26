USF provides assistance to students in need amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As unexpected financial challenges begin to impact people across Tampa Bay, the University of South Florida is stepping up to assist its students in need.

With more than 50,000 students in the USF system, many are far from home or being laid off and have urgent needs such as food, toiletries, rent money and other basic essentials.

The USF United Support Fund aims to assist those students.

In less than 48 hours since the fund launched, USF received donations from more than 350 individual donors totaling more than $73,000.

WFLA+ is working to find out how the money will be dispersed to students in need.

“Many USF alumni and friends of the university are asking how they can help. Their passion and concern have led to the creation of the USF United Support Fund, to help people who need it right now,” USF President Steve Currall said. “There’s nothing more important than the health and wellness of our community and the impact of these gifts will help our students overcome these new challenges.”

Anyone interested in making a contribution to the foundation can through the USF Foundation’s website

Students can apply for funds through the Office of Financial Aid.

