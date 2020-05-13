USF police investigating ‘Zoom bombing’ incident during call with prospective students

TAMPA (WFLA) – USF police are now handling the university’s first documented case of ‘Zoom bombing’ after somone hijacked a call and shared “disturbing porongraphic images.”

USF Police Captain Mike Klingebiel says roughly 60 students and administrators were online during the recruiting session.

“It lasted for about 30 seconds and the host was able to interrupt it by terminating that connection,” Klingebiel said.

Klingebiel tells 8 On Your Side it’s difficult to tell where these hackers originated and have notified the FBI.

A Zoom spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side they are deeply upset by the situation.

“We have been deeply upset to hear about these types of incidents. Zoom strongly condemns such behavior and recently updated several features to help our users more easily protect their meetings. We have enabled meeting passwords and virtual waiting rooms by default for users enrolled in our K-12 program, as well as our Free Basic and Single Pro users. For all users, we have made the Zoom Meeting ID less visible to help prevent unintended sharing, and we have added a new Security icon to the Zoom meeting controls for all hosts to help them quickly access in-meeting security features, including the ability to remove participants and lock meetings, among other actions. In the latest version of Zoom, there is a new ‘Report a User’ feature in the Security icon for meeting hosts and co-hosts to flag users, who are misusing the platform, to our Trust & Safety team. Through our offering of training, tutorials and webinars, including our CEO Eric Yuan’s weekly privacy and security webinar, Zoom is continuing to engage with all of our users on how they can best use Zoom and protect their meetings​. ​We encourage users to report any incidents of this kind either to Zoom so we can take appropriate action​ or directly to law enforcement authorities.”

USF is now encouraging their staff to use Microsoft Teams.

