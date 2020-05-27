USF moves final exams online for fall semester due to COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida today announced changes to its Fall 2020 academic calendar to prioritize the health of students, faculty and staff and mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.

USF plans to hold face to face classes in the fall, however, after Thanksgiving, all classes and final exams will be delivered in an online format.

The adjustments will reduce the number of students, faculty and staff who would normally come back to USF campuses and the surrounding communities within the Tampa Bay region following Thanksgiving.

“The University of South Florida’s commitment since the beginning of the COVID-19 challenge has been to make decisions regarding university operations that prioritize the health and safety of our community members,” USF President Steven Currall said. “These modifications are intended to avoid potentially thousands of students, faculty and staff from returning after holiday travel.”

Below is USF’s adjusted fall calendar:

ORIGINAL NEW

First Day of Fall Semester Aug. 24 Aug. 24

Last Day of Classes on Campus Dec. 4 Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Break Nov. 26-27 Nov. 26-27

Classes Only Online N/A Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Final Exams Dec. 5-10 Dec. 5-10 (online only)

Last Day of Fall Semester Dec. 10 Dec. 10

Though classes won’t be held on Labor Day or Veterans Day, travel around each holiday will be discouraged.

Residence halls and dining options will remain open after Thanksgiving break for students who need access until the end of the fall semester.

USF’s fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled to begin on Dec. 11, however, plans are still being developed with considerations to the safety of traveling back to campus and guidance from federal, state, and local government and public health officials regarding resuming large events.

USF plans to make further announcements on the fall semester in June

