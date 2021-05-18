USF loosens mask policy on campus

TAMPA (WFLA) -The University of South Florida is lossening their mask policy on campus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities both indoors or outdoors without a mask.

“Vaccines are now widely available through many sites on and off campus. With this in mind, USF expects that faculty, staff and students will take advantage of these opportunities to protect themselves and the rest of our community as we look forward to more normalcy on our campuses in the weeks to come.”

In light of this effort, USF will continue to follow direction from the Board of Governors and guidance from the CDC in relation to face coverings.

The news comes one day after the University of Florida announced the university will return to pre-pandemic operations this June which includes full classroom capacity, full in-person participation in athletic and other activities, and full fan participation in stadiums and arenas.

Currently, the University of Florida will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately.