USF – FAU game postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida’s game against Florida Atlantic University has been postponed in a joint agreement following positive coronavirus tests from players at the University of Notre Dame who USF played on Saturday.

The American Athletic Conference and Conference USA have been notified of the postponement and the process of reviewing dates for potential rescheduling.

“With the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff as well as mitigating the spread of the virus as our primary concern, given the outbreak among team members of our most recent opponent and subsequent contact tracing within our team, postponement of this Saturday’s game at FAU is the right thing to do,” USGF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said.

USF had been contact tracing by watching the video of Saturday’s game between the Bulls and the Fighting Irish.

The communications team at the University of Notre Dame posted a statement on Twitter revealing, in part, 94 tests were administered to the athletes on Monday. The post said seven of those tests were found to be positive. The upcoming game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest has been postponed.

“The Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed.”

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Notre Dame's upcoming game on Sept. 26 against Wake Forest has been postponed.



RELEASE: https://t.co/Qtp5hfz4Sh pic.twitter.com/YEWOxvR7wt — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 22, 2020

The university tested the Bulls football players twice on Friday before the game and on Monday following the game. They did not have any positive test results.

