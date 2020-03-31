USF College of Engineering working to make 10,000 face shields for Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA (WFLA) – As medical supplies continue to dwindle in the Tampa Bay area, the College of Engineering at the University of South Florida is helping provide relief efforts.

The college has delivered 100 face shields to Tampa General Hospital. Medical staff wear the shields over face masks while interacting with patients to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Under the direction of Michael Celestin, Ph.D., the USF team is producing a face shield per minute and hope over the next month to manufacture 10,000 face shields to be donated to Tampa General Hospital.

“This is the first time we’ve had a medical emergency that’s required engineers to partner with the Morsani College of Medicine in an effective and fast way,” said Robert H. Bishop, Ph.D., PE, dean of the USF College of Engineering. “We are facing a real-world crisis where we need to deliver and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

In addition to face shields, USF researchers from a variety of disciplines are working tirelessly to develop new methods to combat COVID-19 and to produce materials that can help better protect our medical community.

