‘Use common sense’: Tampa mayor fights back against bar backlash over mask ordinance

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has a message for bars and restaurants who fail to follow the rules: no mask, no alcohol.

Right now, multiple local businesses are under investigation and two have already lost their license temporarily leaving some businesses to believe they are being unfairly targeted.

Customers say they’re concerned and give high marks to the mayor for holding people accountable

“If you don’t follow the rules, there should be consequences,” Patty Fitzpatrick adding. “We have to be really careful unfortunately, but keep it up and we hope in a few months we’ll all be able to go wherever we want to.”

But, until that time, if you want to go out in Tampa, wearing a mask is a must. In fact, it’s mandatory, says the mayor. No exceptions.

“We are just asking for all the patrons and all the bar owners to use common sense,” Castor said.

The city began cracking down after crowds crammed together on New Year’s Eve many of whom were mask-free.

Mayor Castor reminded people you break the rules, you risk your main money maker alcohol sales.

“We want them to have fun, but to do it safely and we want to ensure our small businesses can stay open and can stay afloat during these difficult times,” Castor said.

Some have accused the mayor of targeting certain spots while letting others get away scot-free. The mayor says she has made it clear – the rules do not target anyone, they apply to everyone.