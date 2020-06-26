US travelers ‘unlikely’ to be allowed into EU, diplomats say

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Travelers from the United States are “unlikely” to be allowed into the European Union, as ambassadors of the 27 member states have agreed “in principle” to criteria as international travel is set to begin again, several EU diplomats told CNN on Friday.

The agreement is not final, as the ambassadors will need to consult with their respective governments.

Under the current criteria — which, among other parameters, takes into account the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days — US travelers would likely be excluded.

The development was first reported by The New York Times.

The U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement in response to the formal announcement that the European Union will still exclude most travelers from the U.S. as it opens its borders:

“The E.U.’s announcement is incredibly disappointing, and a step in the wrong direction as we seek to rebuild our global economy. “In the U.S. alone, travel-related jobs account for more than a third of lost employment due to the fallout of the pandemic. Health is paramount, and the public has a major role to play by embracing best practices such as wearing masks, but we are at a stage when it should be possible to make progress. “This is unwelcome news, and will have major negative implications for an economic recovery—particularly if this ban results in cycles of retaliation, as is so often the case.” Tori Emerson Barnes

Currently, the United States has over 124,000 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

