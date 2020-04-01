US surpasses 200,000 cases of coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States as of Wednesday afternoon, has more than 203,000 people infected with the coronavirus. More than 4,000 people have died nationwide with 8,400 recovered.

The new numbers come as the Florida Dept. of Health is currently reporting 6,955 cases of the disease in the state. The death toll stands at 87, two more than Tuesday night.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 6,955 cases and 87 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

At least least 17 people have died in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Tuesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 309

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 56

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 157

Women: 152

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 170

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 15 to 91

Men: 92

Women: 78

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 82

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 32

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Men: 39

Women: 43

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 58

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 17

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 90

Men: 30

Women: 28

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 75

Men: 18

Women: 25

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 30

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Men: 34

Women: 42

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 9

Women: 15

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 23 to 82

Men: 10

Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 87

Men: 8

Women: 11

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 52

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Men: 26

Women: 25

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

