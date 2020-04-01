Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus
Live Now
Triple homicide suspect from AMBER Alert in standoff with Tampa police

US surpasses 200,000 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States as of Wednesday afternoon, has more than 203,000 people infected with the coronavirus. More than 4,000 people have died nationwide with 8,400 recovered.

The new numbers come as the Florida Dept. of Health is currently reporting 6,955 cases of the disease in the state. The death toll stands at 87, two more than Tuesday night.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 6,955 cases and 87 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days
  • Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

At least least 17 people have died in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Tuesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 309
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 56

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 157
Women: 152

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 170
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 15 to 91
Men: 92
Women: 78

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 82
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 32

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Men: 39
Women: 43

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 58
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 17

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 90
Men: 30
Women: 28

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 75
Men: 18
Women: 25

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 30

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Men: 34
Women: 42

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 24
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 9
Women: 15

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 23 to 82
Men: 10
Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 87
Men: 8
Women: 11

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 52
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Men: 26
Women: 25

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"

Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss