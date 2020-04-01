US surpasses 200,000 cases of coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States as of Wednesday afternoon, has more than 203,000 people infected with the coronavirus. More than 4,000 people have died nationwide with 8,400 recovered.
The new numbers come as the Florida Dept. of Health is currently reporting 6,955 cases of the disease in the state. The death toll stands at 87, two more than Tuesday night.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 6,955 cases and 87 deaths
- Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days
- Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
At least least 17 people have died in Tampa Bay.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Tuesday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 309
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 56
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 157
Women: 152
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 170
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 15 to 91
Men: 92
Women: 78
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 82
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 32
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Men: 39
Women: 43
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 58
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 17
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 90
Men: 30
Women: 28
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 75
Men: 18
Women: 25
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 30
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Men: 34
Women: 42
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 24
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 9
Women: 15
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 4
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 23 to 82
Men: 10
Women: 7
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 4
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 87
Men: 8
Women: 11
SUMTER COUNTY
Total Cases: 52
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Men: 26
Women: 25
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 0
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
