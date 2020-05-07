Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

US shelves detailed guide to reopening country, AP reports

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listens. The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen mass transit, day care centers, restaurants, bars and other public places during the still-raging pandemic. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday.

A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.”

The Trump administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full story on APNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss