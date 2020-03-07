US Navy sailor tests positive for coronavirus in Italy

NAPLES, Italy (CNN) — A United States sailor stationed in Naples, Italy has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CNN.

This is the first positive case of a U.S. servicemember stationed in Europe.

The individual is being quarantined and the military is conducting an investigation to determine if anyone else may have been exposed.

Officials say anyone who came in close contact with the infected person has already been notified and is in self-isolation.

