US hits 2 million coronavirus cases; 100K more deaths predicted by September

(CNN) – There are now more than 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, and health officials fear some areas will see a spike in new infections over the next few months.

“Right now we have between 800 and 1,000 people dying every single day in America. And all of the models, all of the data suggests that things are going to get worse, we’re going to have increases,” said Dr. Ashish Jha with the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The health institute predicts 100,000 more coronavirus-linked deaths in the us by September.

“The virus hasn’t gone away, it’s not like we’re looking for the second wave. The first wave isn’t gone,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Twelve states have seen coronavirus hospitalizations rise since Memorial Day, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

And there’s been at least a ten percent increase in week-to-week cases reported in 19 states, according to Johns Hopkins.

“Hospital leaders, they should be preparing for the next surge now, so that we don’t run into the problem of not having enough masks and personal protective equipment. I mean it was a national disgrace that we ran out last time,” said former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.

Johnson and Johnson is expected to start double-blind, randomized human vaccine trials next month, but in the meantime, health officials are reminding Americans to err on the side of caution.

“I’m not trying to scare people to stay home, what I want is people to wear masks, I want them to do social distancing,” Jha added.

Globally, more than 7.3 million people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins figures. At least 416,000 have died.

