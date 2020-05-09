1  of  2
US Army pushing to develop sensors to detect coronavirus symptoms

(CNN) – The US Army is offering a $25 million contract to a tech company that can develop wearable sensors to detect COVID-19.

The Army wants proposals that include existing technology, according to a memo sent out through a medical consortium.

The sensor would be worn on the body possibly on the wrist or on a watch, shirt or belt.

The Army wants the device to indicate if the person is having difficulty breathing or if they have a fever.

If symptoms are detected then the service member can be fully tested.

