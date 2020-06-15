US airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – U.S. airlines could suspend flying privileges for passengers who violate face covering policies.

The trade organization ‘Airlines for America’ said in a statement Monday that seven major airlines will be increasing communications about face mask requirements on flights in an effort to further protect against the coronavirus.

Those airlines include American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines.

‘Airlines for America’ says each carrier will also determine “The appropriate consequences” for passengers who violate policy including the suspension of flying privileges.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss