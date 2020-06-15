US airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – U.S. airlines could suspend flying privileges for passengers who violate face covering policies.
The trade organization ‘Airlines for America’ said in a statement Monday that seven major airlines will be increasing communications about face mask requirements on flights in an effort to further protect against the coronavirus.
Those airlines include American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines.
‘Airlines for America’ says each carrier will also determine “The appropriate consequences” for passengers who violate policy including the suspension of flying privileges.
