UPS no longer requires signature for package

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – UPS won’t require signatures from customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The delivery company released updated guidelines Saturday. It says drivers will just make contact with the recipient and request ID if applicable.

UPS says the move is temporary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

