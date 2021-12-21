Unvaccinated Texas man believed to be 1st known omicron death in US

HOUSTON (NBC) -Officials in Texas have announced what is believed to be the first omicron-related death in the U.S.

Just yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 73-percent of new COVID-19 cases in the country were caused by the omicron variant.

Not long after, health officials in Houston announced what is thought to be the first death related to the rapidly spreading variant.

The Harris County Public Health Department which serves Houston said the unvaccinated man was older than 50 and had contracted the coronavirus twice.

Officials said he also had other underlying health conditions.