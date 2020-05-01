University Town Center Mall to reopen on May 6

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Mall at UTC will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m.

According to a press release obtained by News Channel 8, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The mall in a statement says restaurant and department store hours may vary as new steps will be taken to ensure customer health and safety.

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces

Using a stronger disinfectant when available

Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws

Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing

Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations

Continuing to disinfect strollers and wheelchairs prior to guest usage

Closing of our play area

Turning off drinking fountains

Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing

Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10:00 a.m.)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: