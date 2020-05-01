University Town Center Mall to reopen on May 6

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Mall at UTC will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m.
According to a press release obtained by News Channel 8, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The mall in a statement says restaurant and department store hours may vary as new steps will be taken to ensure customer health and safety.
- Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
- Using a stronger disinfectant when available
- Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
- Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
- Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
- Continuing to disinfect strollers and wheelchairs prior to guest usage
- Closing of our play area
- Turning off drinking fountains
- Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
- Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10:00 a.m.)
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Cate’s Corner: Write it down
- Trump hoping US deaths stay below 100,000 amid coronavirus pandemic
- USF football coach ‘very confident’ Bulls will play this fall
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors
- Tampa police searching for missing 2-year-old girl