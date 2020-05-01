Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

University Town Center Mall to reopen on May 6

Coronavirus

Escalator in the mall

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Mall at UTC will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m.

According to a press release obtained by News Channel 8, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The mall in a statement says restaurant and department store hours may vary as new steps will be taken to ensure customer health and safety.

  • Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
  • Using a stronger disinfectant when available
  • Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
  • Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
  • Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
  • Continuing to disinfect strollers and wheelchairs prior to guest usage
  • Closing of our play area
  • Turning off drinking fountains
  • Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
  • Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10:00 a.m.)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

