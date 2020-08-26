University of Tampa suspends students after large on-campus gathering

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Tampa has suspended a number of students following a large-on campus gathering and threatened to remove those who “endanger others and do not adhere” to the school’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The gathering occurred last Thursday night at one of the school’s residence halls, university spokesman Eric Cardenas said in a letter to students Friday morning. The letter did not mention how many students attended the gathering.

Cardenas said the students who hosted the gathering have been interimly suspended from the University.

The students will be barred from lectures and residence halls until their conduct cases are resolved, Cardenas said.

Students who attended the gathering have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct, he added.

“The stakes are high and the behavior of one impacts many. Our ability to remain safe and in-person as a UT community depends on each one of us and this requires zero tolerance for risky student behavior. We will continue to move swiftly to remove those from the community who endanger others and do not adhere to our Spartan Shield Health and Safety plan,” Cardenas said.

LATEST STORIES: