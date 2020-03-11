University of Tampa coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Tampa has announced that all face-to-face instruction will transition to online delivery starting Monday, March 16.

This news comes after the State University System of Florida asked all universities to make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the UT Alert, students are being encouraged to not return to campus for now and to continue their coursework online. The campus residence halls will remain open for those who need to stay on campus, but the university is discouraging residence hall guests.

The university also mentioned campus services will remain open and operational with limited or reduced services for students, such as dining, library, and health services.

Another update will be provided on Thursday.

There is no word on when face-to-face instruction will resume on campus.

