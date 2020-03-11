University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of South Florida has announced that all face-to-face instruction will transition to online delivery starting Monday, March 23.

This news comes after the State University System of Florida asked all universities to make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the university, the changes will go into effect following next week’s spring break and will continue through April 5.

Student support functions, such as counseling and advising, will continue remotely.

While classes are moving to remote delivery, USF’s campuses will remain open and many normal university operations will continue, including Student Health Services and USF Health clinical operations. USF residence halls will remain open, however, students are encouraged to remain off campus during this time, if other reasonable accommodations are possible.

The university also mentioned campus services will remain open and operational with limited or reduced services for students, such as dining, library, and health services.

For the next 30 days, all university-sponsored events on campus, at other USF instructional sites or off-campus will be postponed or canceled. USF Athletics events will be addressed in the near future.

