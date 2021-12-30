University of Miami to start next semester remotely

MIAMI (AP) — The University of Miami will start the spring semester with remote-only classes amid surging cases of COVID-19 in South Florida.

Julio Frenk is president of the private university. He announced the decision to students and staff late Wednesday.

Remote classes will be conducted when the semester begins on Jan. 18, while in-person classes are expected to resume on Jan. 31.

Leaders of Florida’s public university system on Wednesday urged students and workers to wear masks and get booster shots and COVID-19 tests when they return to campus.

