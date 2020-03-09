University of Florida provost recommending all courses to be electronic amid coronavirus concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Florida Provost Joe Glover is recommending instructors at the university to move their courses from face-to-face to electronic effective immediately, wherever possible.

In a press release made by the school, while this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and instructors are encouraged to transition now.

Instructors have been urged to continue to follow their syllabus, assignment, exam schedules, and office hours schedule.

“Instructors are responsible for notifying their students in advance about the shift to the online format and to communicate regularly to them expectations surrounding assignments, exams, etc.”

As of now, the university is planning to deliver its usual summer sessions. However, it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be delivered online.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS